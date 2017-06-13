Man exposed 'private parts' to girl in alleyway next to Northampton college

A man who indecently exposed himself to a girl in an alleyway by a Northampton college is being sought by police.

The incident happened last Wednesday (June 7) at about 3.15pm in the cut through between Kingsthorpe College and Bradlaugh Fields.

A police spokeswoman said: "The victim noticed a man leaning against a tree with his trousers down and exposing his private parts."

He was described as white, aged in his late 40s to early 50s with receding brown hair. He was wearing a white shirt and black trousers. Two other students are believed to have been in the area at the time and may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.