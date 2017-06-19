Man emerged from bushes and exposes himself to young cyclists in Northampton

A man exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy on a footpath in Northampton.

Witnesses are being sought after the incident on the footpath between Ryehill and Brookside Meadows, off Woodside Way, in Dallington, sometime between 3.30pm and 4.10pm on June 4.

A 13-year-old was cycling along the path with a friend. A man walked up and down the footpath, went into some bushes, went back onto the footpath and exposed himself.

The offender is described as a skinny, white, 20-year-old man with long blond hair covering his ears and swept across his face and he was wearing a checked shirt and grey jeans.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.