Man drives off from Northampton petrol station without paying for fuel

A man driving a white Ford Connect van with stolen registration plates stole fuel from a Northampton petrol station.

He filled up his vehicle and drove off without paying.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident on August 30 at around 8.10pm at the BP Garage in Harborough Road.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.