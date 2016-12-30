Man dies six days after A45 crash at Raunds

An 80-year-old man has died six days after being involved in a collision on the A45 at Raunds.

The victim was driving a Nissan Almera, close to the roundabout with London Road, at about 7pm on Wednesday, December 21, when he was involved in a collision with three vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening at the time, but he subsequently died on Tuesday (December 27).

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.