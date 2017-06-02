Man dies following incident at Wellingborough building site

A man has died following an incident at the Stanton Cross development site last week.

At about 1.45pm on Wednesday, May 24, police were called to the building site in Irthlingborough Road, Wellingborough, where the man was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry having suffered life-threatening injuries.

A police spokesman said today (Friday): “The man has now sadly died and our thoughts and sympathies go to the family during this time.”

Police and the Health and Safety Executive continue to investigate the incident.