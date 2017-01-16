Man dies following head-on crash on the A361 near Daventry

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a fatal collision on the A361 near Daventry, on Saturday morning.

The collision happened at about 10.20am, between Kilsby and Daventry, when a silver BMW estate travelling towards Daventry was in collision with a red Iveco lorry travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the BMW, a 40-year-old man from Dudley, West Midlands, sadly died at the scene.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.