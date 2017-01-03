Man dies after crashing into tree between Geddington and Stanion

A man has died after crashing on the A4300 in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The 24-year-old, who was driving a blue Volvo convertible, was involved in a single vehicle fatal collision on the A4300 between Geddington and Stanion.

On Sunday (January 1), at around 1am, the vehicle came off the road and collided with a tree.

The driver was taken to Kettering General Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.