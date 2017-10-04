Man dies after Corby collision

A pedestrian who was hit by a car yesterday (Tuesday) in Corby has died.

The 49-year-old man, who lived in Leicester, was crossing Manton Road in the town’s Earlstrees industrial estate, when he was in collision with a Mini Cooper.

After the incident at 5.35am, the victim was taken to Kettering General Hospital and then later transferred to the University Hospital Coventry with serious leg and chest injuries.

He died at 6.15pm.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.