Man died in fatal collision on A45 in Northamptonshire

A man died and another was left with serious injuries following a collision in Northamptonshire yesterday.

A dark blue BMW 5 series travelling towards the M1 on the A45, near Flore, Daventry, was in collision with a white Ford Focus travelling in the opposite direction at about 7.15am, between the Nether Heyford junction and the Holiday Inn in Flore.

Sadly, the driver of the Focus, a 26-year-old man from Rugeley in Staffordshire, died at the scene.

The BMW driver, a 27-year-old man from Wembley, was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact the Drivewatch hotline on 0800 174615.