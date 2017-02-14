Man died after his car hit a tree

A driver from Market Harborough died when his car hit a tree.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on Welford Road, near Sibbertoft, yesterday evening (Monday, February 13).

A black Mitsubishi, which was travelling towards the A5199, left the road and was in collision with a tree.

Emergency services were called to the collision shortly after 7pm.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, a 44-year-old man from Market Harborough, died at the scene.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615. (Incident Number: 462 - 13/02/17)