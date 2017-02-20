Man 'dangled out of window' at suspected Northampton flat arson attack

Residents watched in alarm as a man 'dangled out the window' at a suspected arson attack at a flat in Northampton.

Two people were rescued from the property. A woman aged 20, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

Residents were woken up by the sounds of firemen battering the door down at 4am.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson but released on bail.

Ruth Mawson, a grandmother living at the block of flats in Hunter's Close, said: "It was about 4am and I was sat up watching the TV when I heard someone shouting from their window outside.

"When the firemen came, they told us we had to get and they were evacuating the whole building.

"I could hear them banging the door to that flat down with a battering ram. I couldn't see the fire except for a glow, but there was thick black smoke coming out of the vents. We were outside for more than an hour while they put it out.

"There was a man at the window and the firemen were telling him not to jump and to wait until they came and got him. Then he was dangling out the window."

"Thankfully, the kids were at their parents' house and weren't here that night."

Four crews from Northants Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene at the first floor flat on February 18 at about 4am.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is taking place.