Man damages display cart after verbally abusing man and woman outside Northampton station

A man shouted abuse at a man and woman before damaging their leaflet display cart outside Northampton railway station.

The incident happened on Black Lion Hill between 8.30am and 9.40am on Friday, May 12, outside the entrance, near the bike racks.

The man shouted abuse, picked up one of the carts and smashed it on the floor, which caused significant damage.

The offender is described as white, about 6ft 1in, with a slim build, thin face, pale complexion and stubble.

He was wearing a light brown jacket, light-coloured baggy jeans and a baseball cap.

He was drinking from a can of cider and appeared intoxicated.

There were a lot of people around the station entrance at the time and officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.