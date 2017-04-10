Man chased and stabbed in the leg during violent nighttime attack in Northampton

A gang of men jumped out of a car before chasing a passer-by down a Northampton street and stabbing him in the leg.

The incident happened just after 11.30pm on Friday, April 7, when the victim was walking along Upper Cross Street and a dark vehicle stopped close by, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Four men got out and ran after him and chased him into St Crispin Road.

They caught up with him just after the bollards in front of the New Life Apartments and one of them stabbed him in the leg. The four then made off in the vehicle, believed to be a 2004 Vauxhall Corsa.

The victim was taken to Northampton General Hospital and required surgery for his injury.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The four offenders are described as 18-22 years old and wore dark clothing and hooded tops with the hoods up.

"Three were black and had muscular builds.

"One was 5ft 11 inches with a full beard, wearing a dark-blue McKenzie puffer jacket, dark-blue jeans, a black beanie hat and dark footwear.

"The second was wearing dark jeans, a dark jacket, a dark beanie hat and dark shoes. The third was over 6ft and was wearing a dark beanie hat, a dark jacket, dark jeans and dark footwear. The fourth man was of mixed-race appearance with a slim build and was wearing a black beanie hat, dark jeans and dark shoes."

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly the occupants of a vehicle travelling along Upper Cross Street very shortly before the incident and who may have seen the car mentioned above.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.