Man charged with rape following sex attack in Kettering

A 25-year-old man has been charged with rape following a serious sexual assault in Kettering on New Year’s Day.

Florin Moraru, of Regent Street, Kettering, appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Saturday (January 7) charged with rape and grievous bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday, February 3.

The offence took place in the early hours of Sunday, January 1, when a 43-year-old woman was assaulted near St Andrew’s Church on the corner of Rockingham Road and Eskdaill Street.