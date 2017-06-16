Man charged with hitting three-year-old boy with moped has appeared before magistrates

A 29-year-old man has appeared in a Northampton court after a three-year-old boy was hit by a moped.

Alan Day, of no fixed abode, was today (June 16) charged with causing injury by dangerous driving in Northampton Magistrates Court after the incident on Monday (June 12).

He has also been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving a motorbike without a licence and driving a motorbike without insurance.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on July 14.

A three-year-old boy suffered severe head and facial injuries after he was in a collision with a moped in Derwent Drive, off Park Drive, in Kings Heath, on the afternoon of June 12.