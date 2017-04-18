Man 'bundled' into car by gang in incident at Northampton university campus

A man was reportedly "bundled" into a car by a gang of people at the University of Northampton's Park Campus.

The victim had been walking to buy a can of cola from the campus shop near Simon Senlis Hall when the incident happened, sometime between 12.30am and 2am last Thursday (April 13).

The first male offender was black, 6ft, with a stocky build and aged in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a dark green Superdry jacket with the hood up.

The second was mixed race, 6ft 2in, skinny and aged in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a light green Armani jacker and a balaclava.

The third offender was white, 5ft 6in, with an average build. He was aged in his late teens or early 20s and he had Afro-style hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit and black hoody.

The victim has since been located.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111