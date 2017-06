A man was attacked by a gang of up to ten people after leaving a Corby club.

The victim was assaulted as he left the Sorting Room Club in Rockingham Road between 4am and 4.30am on Sunday, June 4.

The gang attacked him in the club’s car park and the victim was bitten on the arm by one of the offenders.

Witnesses should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.