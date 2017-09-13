Man beaten during attempted robbery in St James, Northampton

A man was beaten up during an attempted robbery Northampton.

The victim was walking home from a shop sometime between 12.40am and 1.15am on September 8, when he was approached by two males who pulled him into an alcove in St James Road, close to the bus depot.

The victim was beaten to the ground, but managed to prevent the offenders taking any money.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.