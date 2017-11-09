Man barred from visiting half of Northampton town after not-guilty plea to rape charge

A 25-year-old Northamptonshire man appeared in court charged with rape and was banned from visiting half of Northampton under bail.

Luke Turnock, from High Street, Weedon, pleaded not guilty to rape at Northampton Magistrates' Court yesterday (November 9).

He was released on bail and will appear in Northampton Crown Court on December 8.

Until then, he is banned from visiting parts of St James and also the River Nene under his bail conditions.