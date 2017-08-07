Man attacked by two German shepherds in Northampton park

A man was attacked and bitten by two dogs as he walked through Delapre Park in Northampton this morning.

The 22-year-old man was walking through the park near Delapre Abbey at about 4.50am this morning, Monday, August 7, when three German shepherd dogs ran towards him.

The dogs jumped up at the man with two of them grabbing hold of his arm.

A police spokeswoman said: "He managed to get away from the dogs, although they ran after him.

"The man sustained injuries to his arm as a result of the incident."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.