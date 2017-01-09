Man attacked and knocked unconscious in Northampton woke up to find he had been robbed

A man was struck on the back of the head and had his mobile phone and wallet stolen in Northampton.

Around 4.30am yesterday morning (Sunday, January 8) the 40-year-old man was walking home along the Harding Terrace in Semilong, when a man hit him from behind and knocked him unconscious.

When the victim woke up he had discovered that his mobile phone and wallet had been stolen.

Before the incident, the 40-year-old had noticed a man acting suspiciously nearby.

That man is described as white, in his early twenties and about 5ft 8in with a slim build, wearing sporty clothing.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.