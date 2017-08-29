Man assaulted outside Northampton town centre kebab shop

A man was treated for head and mouth injuries after he was attacked outside a kebab shop early on Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old was assaulted in Gold Street at about 4.10am on August 26 when an unknown male struck him causing him to fall to the floor and hit the back of his head, partially losing consciousness.

He was later taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.