Man assaulted in Corby

A man was taken to hospital after being assaulted in Corby.

The 27-year-old victim was approached and assaulted by a man at the junction of Hudson Close and Dunedin Road between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, May 27.

The victim lost consciousness and was taken to Kettering General Hospital for treatment.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.