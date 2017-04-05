Man assaulted at Northampton town centre bus station

A man suffered facial injuries when he was attacked at a Northampton town centre bus station.

The incident happened in the North Gate Bus Station between 3pm and 3.45pm on Thursday, March 23, when a man was approached by another man who assaulted him before making off.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid 30s, with a stocky build, short blonde spiky hair, pale skin and wearing a black and yellow raincoat, light grey trousers and black trainers.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.