Man assaulted and robbed by two men in Queens Park in Northampton

A man was punched and pinned to the ground by two men before having his mobile phone stolen in Northampton last week.

The victim was assaulted and robbed in Balmoral Road, near Kingsthorpe, between 2am and 2.45am on Tuesday, June 27.

The 20-year-old man was walking home when he was approached by two men who punched him, pinned him to the ground and demanded money, before stealing his mobile phone and making off towards Abington Grove.

The first offender was white, about 5ft 4in to 5ft 6in, with a medium build and a scruffy, dark beard. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a blue zipped hooded top and combat trousers.

The second offender was also white, 5ft 11in to 6ft, with a muscular build, about 25-years-old, with a dark full-facial beard. He spoke with a local accent and was wearing a white, short-sleeved, tight fitting shirt with a black horizontal pattern across the chest, and a baseball cap.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 17000265508. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.