Man arrested in armed raid at Northampton house released under investigation

A man arrested in an armed raid on a Northampton house last week has been released under investigation, police have said.

Armed police officers were called to Thenford Street, off Billing Road, after an attack in the town centre involving a noxious substance on September 7.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, but was released under investigation on Friday (September 8).

Police have confirmed to the Chron that the operation was in response to an alleged attack using a noxious substance. They stressed the substance was not acid, however.

Firefighters were also called to the scene to assist with large volumes of water in the event of a substance being used.

A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital suffering from skin irritation.

This incident was being linked by police to another which took place nearby.

Detective Sergeant Johnny Campbell said afterwards: “The noxious substance used was not believed to be an acid.

“We have made one arrest and believe this was a targeted attack.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.