Man arrested following serious late night assault in Northampton street

A man has been taken to University Hospital Coventry following a serious assault in Northampton.

Police were called just before 10pm on Friday, November 3, to reports of a serious assault on Military Road, Lower Mounts.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "One man was taken to University Hospital Coventry where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"A man has been arrested and is currently in police custody."

If you have any information about the assault, call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.