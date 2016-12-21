Man arrested after woman assaulted in Corby icecream parlour

A woman was assaulted in an icecream parlour in Corby town centre last week.

The incident happened between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday (December 15) in Italgelato in Corporation Street, Corby.

A police spokesman said: “Two men started talking to the woman and one of the men then grabbed her in a very tight hug.

“She managed to break away and shouted at him and he then touched her inappropriately.

“After being told to leave by a member of staff, the man made a rude gesture and comment and left the shop with the other man.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses and would particularly like to speak to a man who was in the shop at the time and who they believe may have information about the incident.”

He is described as about 5ft 7in with a dark complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

He wore a bright yellow and black coat and a green baseball cap.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.