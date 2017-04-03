Man arrested after allegedly running down Northampton road inflicting damage on vehicles

A man was seen running along a Northampton road while allegedly hitting cars and other vehicles, causing damage.

Northamptonshire Police say a number of vehicles were involved in the incident in Wellingborough Road on Thursday, March 30, including a lorry which was allegedly damaged by a windscreen wiper that had been ripped off another car by the man.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.