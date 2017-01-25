Man appears in court charged with multiple Kettering offences

A man has faced magistrates charged with a number of offences alleged to have taken place in Kettering.

Joshua Howells, of no fixed abode, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of theft, one count of burglary and one count of fraud.

He has been remanded into custody.

Two robberies are alleged to have taken place in Montagu Street on January 14 and in Clarence Road on January 18.

Three thefts are believed to have occurred in Rockingham Road, Wellington Street and Rothwell Road, between January 10 and 21, with an alleged burglary on January 16 in Garfield Street.