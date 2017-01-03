Man appears in court charged with burglaries in Barton Seagrave

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of burglaries in Barton Seagrave last week.

Christopher Johnson, of Russell Street, Kettering, appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on Friday (December 30) charged with three counts of burglary,

He was released on court bail and is due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on February 10.

The burglaries took place in Swallow Close and Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave, overnight on Wednesday, December 28, and Thursday, December 29.