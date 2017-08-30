Man and woman who may have information about a shop theft and assault in Northampton

Police in Northampton are asking for help to identify a man and woman who may have information about a theft and assault at a One Stop Shop in Northampton.

The incident happened between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Monday, 17 July, at the One Stop Shop in Gladstone Road.

This man and woman are believed to have information about a theft and assault in Gladstone Road.

Officers are keen to speak to the people pictured, who they believe may be able to assist the investigation, and are urging them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555111.