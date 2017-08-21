Search

Man, 36, taken to hospital after two-car crash near Northampton town centre

0
Have your say

A 36-year-old man had to be taken to hospital with suspected neck injuries after a two-car crash near Northampton town centre.

The incident happened just outside the Old House pub at around 9pm last night (Sunday, August 20).

The scene in Wellingborough Road last night.

The scene in Wellingborough Road last night.

A taxi received extensive damage to the driver's side in the incident.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed that one man, aged 36, was taken to Northampton General Hospital with "minor injuries."