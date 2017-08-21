Man, 36, taken to hospital after two-car crash near Northampton town centre

Have your say

A 36-year-old man had to be taken to hospital with suspected neck injuries after a two-car crash near Northampton town centre.

The incident happened just outside the Old House pub at around 9pm last night (Sunday, August 20).

The scene in Wellingborough Road last night.

A taxi received extensive damage to the driver's side in the incident.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police confirmed that one man, aged 36, was taken to Northampton General Hospital with "minor injuries."