Man, 24, arrested for possession of an imitation firearm in Northampton

A 24-year-old Northampton man is currently in custody after being arrested for possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

The incident happened at about 7.40pm on Monday (August, 28) in Thorn Hill when police were called to a disturbance at an address in the Briar Hill area, Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

