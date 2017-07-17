Man, 20, left with broken jaw after violent assault near Northampton casino

A 20-year-old man was left needing hospital treatment after he was punched in the face near to a Northampton casino.

The victim was walking with a female friend through St Peter’s Way car park in the town centre, at some point between 4.30am and 5.30am on Saturday (July 15), when a woman approached them and they became involved in an argument.

The woman who had approached the couple then returned to a small red car.

A man then got out of the car, walked over to the victim and his friend and punched him once in the face, before returning to his car and driving off via the exit near to Aspers Casino.

The victim was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a broken jaw.

A police spokeswoman said the offender was a short black man, who was driving a small red car, possibly a VW Golf.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.