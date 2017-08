A four-and-a-half mile stretch of the A5 in Northamptonshire has been closed after a crash involving a car, a lorry and a motorbike.

The major road is closed between Gibbet Hill in Warwickshire and Crick in Northamptonshire.

The three-vehicle collision happened near a truck stop on the southbound carriageway at 6am.

Paramedics are still in attendance at the scene.