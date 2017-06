Emergency services have been scrambled to a main road on the outskirts of Northampton after three vehicles were involved in a collision.

The A43 is closed and there is slow traffic in both directions after the accident between Overstone Road and Sywell Road.

Three fire engines are currently on the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Delays of at least half an hour are being reported on the A43 in the Overstone area.

More details to follow.