Main Northampton road reopens after car overturned at busy junction

A main Northampton road has reopened after a vehicle ended up on its side this morning near a pub.

A stretch of Kettering Road was shut between Abington Grove and Abington Avenue, after a collision at the White Elephant pub junction.

The collision happened at 9.45am this morning, but the road has remained closed.

The AA has reported that a car ended up on its side as a result of the crash.

Traffic remains heavily congested on all approaches to the junction, however, police have now left the scene.