Made In Northampton show looks for community to join cast

Royal & Derngate is looking for people from the community to join the cast of the next Made In Northampton production.

Auditions for John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath will take place at the theatre on Wednesday January 11.

The theatre is looking for about 30 people aged over 18 for the ensemble, all non-speaking parts.

No experience is necessary and the theatre is keen to show a proper representation of the local area in all its diversity.

The selected community actors will be given the chance to participate in a series of weekly workshops with a team of theatre professionals. The play will be presented in May, as a co-production with Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Nottingham Playhouse and West Yorkshire Playhouse, directed by Abbey Wright.

The initial workshop auditions, which will be relaxed and informal, will take place at the theatre in groups of 10 to 20 for 60 minutes each, with slots at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Anyone over 18 is welcome to audition. To register and get a timed slot to attend, download a registration form from the theatre’s website www.royalandderngate.co.uk (on The Grapes of Wrath page in the What’s On section) or pick up a form at the theatre’s Box Office. For more information, contact John Manning on 01604 655784 or email john.manning@royalandderngate.co.uk.

Those selected from the auditions will be invited to a series of workshops, taking place on Wednesday evenings from March 1 to May 3. The group will work together on ensemble skills including vocal and movement work. Performances are at 7.45pm from Tuesday May 9 to Saturday 20 May (excluding Sundays), with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Full details of rehearsal commitment and performance times will be sent to all those who wish to audition or can be downloaded from the website.

For more information about The Grapes of Wrath or to book tickets, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811.