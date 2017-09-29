Macmillan cancer information bus will stop by Northampton next month to give advice

Free, specialist information and support about cancer is coming to Northampton on Friday, October 6.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting the town and other parts of Northamptonshire next month with cancer information specialists on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries or concerns relating to cancer to stop by, whether they're living with or recovering from cancer or if they are a carer or loved one of someone who is.

Caroline Lewis, a Macmillan information and support specialist on the unit, said: "We’re here to answer any questions about cancer.

"Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us.

"We’d be happy to help.”

Details of the visit

Tuesday, October 3:

Wellingborough, Orient Plaza, Market Street NN8 1AN

10am to 4pm

Wednesday, October 4:

Kettering, by the Clock Tower, High Street NN16 8JA

10am to 4pm

Thursday, October 5:

Corby, Corporation Street NN17 1NH

10am to 4pm

Friday, October 6:

Northampton, Tesco, Clannell Road NN4 0JF

9am to 3pm

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service and planned visits, visit www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo



If you are unable to visit the unit but have questions about cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk or call Macmillan free on 0808 808 00 00 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 8pm).

You can find out about Macmillan services near you at http://www.macmillan.org.uk/in-your-area/choose-location.html