Machete-wielding men steal money and cigarettes from Northampton newsagents

Armed robbers are being sought by police after they entered a Northampton shop, with one man branding a machete

The incident happened between 10pm and 10.15pm on Tuesday, October 24 at Northants News in Kettering Road, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The men entered the shop before they stole money from the till and a number of cigarettes.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as white, about 5ft 11in, wearing a black tracksuit with a single white stripe along each arm.

"The hood of the tracksuit was pulled around his face and he was carrying a red and yellow rucksack and a machete.

"The second offender was wearing a green and grey coat pulled over his face, grey tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a red Nike bag."

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.