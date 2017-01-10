M1 Body: Live traffic maps and useful weblinks to help get around motorway closures and queues

Accidents and a police incident have closed the M1 to the north and south of Northampton.

Police say a body was discovered at 3am near Watford Gap services and have closed the northbound stretch between junction 16 and 18 at Rugby. Queues are back as far as junction 15 at Northampton.

Accidents have also happened south of Northampton between junctions 14 and 12 because of an accident involving four lorries.

Useful live travel maps can be found on the BBC website here and on the AA travel site.

The following detour is in operation - via A45 to Weedon, A5 north to Rugby, and A428 back to the M1 (Hollow Triangle signs). Long-distance traffic from the South East should take the M40 to J15 Warwick, then A46 and M69 north to the M1 at Leicester.

