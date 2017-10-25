Lucky Northampton lottery player wins £2,000 in People's Postcode Lottery

A Northampton resident has scooped a £2,000 win thanks to their lucky postcode.

The postcode NN3 6DR landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize yesterday, Wednesday, with the lucky winner playing with two tickets, so doubling their prize.

Last year, Northampton Hope Centre received £20,000 from the People’s Postcode Lottery fund, to provide practical services such as food and clothing to people in extreme poverty and with complex disadvantage, including problems of homelessness, drugs and alcohol and mental health problems.