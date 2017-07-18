Lucky escape for Mercedes driver covered by falling hay bales on Northamptonshire road

Have your say

A driver had a very lucky escape in Northamptonshire this afternoon when the tractor in front of her shed 30 hay bales onto the top of her car.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called the A413 near Whittlebury after reports a grey Mercedes had become buried under the heavy bales earlier this afternoon.

However, it is understood the driver was not injured in the incident.

PC Barry Gargett, attending the scene earlier tweeted: "Lucky escape earlier for the driver from the earlier RTC - no injuries reported! Great support from @northantsfire and @EMASNHSTrust."