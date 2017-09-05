Lost Northampton dog found over 100 miles from home in Hampshire

An appeal has been launched to help reunite an aging dog with his owners in Northampton after he was found about 140 miles away.

Border Collie cross, Bruno, 14, was handed into self-funded RSPCA charity, The Stubbington Ark in Hampshire after being found lost and alone in Gosport.

The charity yesterday (September 5) issued a heartfelt plea to social media users in a bid to help reunite him with his old home.

The charity said: "14-year-old Bruno has come to us as a stray and we would love for him to find his family.

"He is micro-chipped to an address in Northampton but was found in Gosport.

"Unfortunately, we cannot get through on the registered telephone number and cannot leave a message."