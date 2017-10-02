Lost Northampton dog found in Hampshire rehomed to new family

An arthritic aging dog, who was found 140 miles away in Hampshire, has now found a new family after an appeal to find his Northampton owners failed.

Border Collie cross, Bruno, 14, was handed into self-funded RSPCA charity, The Stubbington Ark in Hampshire after being found lost and alone in Gosport on September 5.

Bruno with his new owners.

Stephanie Cziczo, who works for the charity, said: "Over the past few weeks, we've been treating his arthritis and removed some fatty lumps that were bothering him... and he's like a whole new dog.

"His new family is lovely.

"The wife also has arthritis and joked about how they can hobble around and take their glucosemine together."