A tight road leading out of Northampton is set to remain closed during rush hour after a lorry caught fire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the Nobottle Road, between Duston and Nobottle, shortly after 4pm due to reports of a fire in a heavy goods vehicle.

Crews have now extinguished the flames, but the road is due to remain closed until around 6pm, while the truck is recovered.