Lorry driver in Northamptonshire M1 crash airlifted to hospital

A driver has been seriously injured after his lorry ploughed into a ditch on the M1 in Northamptonshire.

The collision happened at about 5am today, south of junction 15, close to Salcey Forest.

For reasons unknown, the foreign-registered DAF articulated lorry left the carriageway and ploughed into a ditch.

The driver was trapped for several hours and all three emergency services attended the scene, including the air ambulance.

Both carriageways of the M1 were closed at one point to allow the air ambulance to land.

He was flown to University Hospital Coventry where he is being trated for serious pelvic and leg injuries.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.