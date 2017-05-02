Lorry driver in involved in horror M1 crash in Northamptonshire dies

The driver of a lorry that collided with an embankment on the M1 in Northamptonshire last week has died as a result of his injuries.

On Friday, April 28, at about 5am, a DAF articulated LGV left the motorway between junction 15 and the Newport Pagnell services.

The driver was airlifted to University Hospitals Coventry, but Northamptonshire Police has confirmed that he has since passed away.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615, quoting the incident number 50 28/04/2017.