A lorry driver had to be cut from his vehicle in Northamptonshire after two trucks collided on the M1 this morning.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to junction 15 of the M1 for Northampton at about 4.30am today (June 7) after the crash.

The driver of one of the vehicles had to be cut free from the cab.

Two lanes of the southbound carriageway remained closed until around 7.30am, with tailbacks felt back to junction 16 for Daventry.